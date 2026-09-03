Watch: Thailand, Singapore PMs Bond Over Beatles, Bob Dylan At Meeting

A Beatles classic and a Bob Dylan anthem set the tone for a diplomatic moment in Bangkok as Thailand's Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Singapore's Prime Minister Lawrence Wong shared the stage for a performance during the Singapore-Thailand Leaders' Retreat.

Anutin sang The Beatles' “Let It Be” and Bob Dylan's “Blowin' in the Wind”, while Wong accompanied him on guitar. A video of the moment shared online showed the two leaders performing together during the gathering on Wednesday.

The musical exchange came alongside discussions aimed at strengthening ties between the two Southeast Asian nations.

The video of the leaders' performance drew a warm response online, with users viewing the moment as a positive display of diplomacy.

One user wrote, “May the World Have More Nights Like This.”

Another commented, “This is what diplomacy looks like,” while another said they were excited to see “musical politicians.”

A further reaction summed up the mood with a hopeful message, "Imagine, actually imagine world peace. a bit hopeful, great vid."

Watch The Video Here:

Leaders Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Cooperation

The Bangkok meeting was the first Singapore-Thailand Leaders' Retreat between Anutin and Wong, reviving a platform that had been inactive for more than a decade.

During their discussions, the leaders reviewed bilateral relations and explored cooperation in areas including food and energy security, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies, connectivity, fintech and the digital economy.

Singapore and Thailand also reaffirmed their defence and economic cooperation while agreeing to explore new areas of partnership in the green and digital economies, energy resilience, food security and combating transnational crime.

“Prime Minister Anutin and I had very candid and productive discussions today. Our bilateral relations are in excellent shape. And it is underpinned by a high degree of trust and rapport at the leadership level as well as strong institutional ties between our two countries,” Wong said.

Singapore, Thailand to Work Together on ASEAN

The two countries also agreed to coordinate more closely as they prepare to hold the ASEAN chairmanship in 2027 and 2028 respectively. The leaders said they would work together on a multi-year agenda aimed at maintaining continuity between the two chairmanships.

“Our teams should work closely together to develop a multi-year agenda that builds continuity and momentum from one Chairmanship to the next. By doing so, we can sustain the momentum on important initiatives, and make greater progress on issues that matter to our region,” Wong added.