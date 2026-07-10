Video: Thai PM Plays Saxophone, Malaysian PM Performs "My Way" During Official Lunch

Thailand Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim shared a musical moment during an official luncheon in Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

A video from the event is going viral on social media, which shows Anutin playing the saxophone while Anwar sang classic songs "My Way" and "Can't Help Falling in Love" to guests at the event.

The performance took place during Anutin's two-day official visit to Malaysia, where he held bilateral talks on ways to strengthen ties between their countries.

The visit is Anutin's first official trip to Malaysia since becoming Prime Minister in March 2026. During their meeting, the two leaders discussed several key issues, including trade and investment, tourism and education.

They also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on agricultural cooperation to boost collaboration between the two neighbouring ASEAN countries.

Earlier this year, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and South Korean President Lee Jae-myung grabbed attention after ending their official summit in Japan with a surprise musical performance.

After their formal talks in Nara, the two leaders picked up drumsticks and played the drums together. They performed popular K-pop songs, including BTS's global hit Dynamite.

Anutin and his wife, Thananon Charnvirakul, landed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), where they were welcomed by Anwar. Malaysian First Lady Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail and Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil were also present to receive the delegation.

The Thai Prime Minister was given a formal welcome ceremony at the airport. This included a guard of honour by 34 soldiers from Malaysia's Royal Ranger Regiment. After the national anthems of Thailand and Malaysia were played, Anutin was introduced to Malaysian Cabinet ministers and senior government officials.

Thailand is one of Malaysia's biggest trading partners. In 2025, it was Malaysia's sixth-largest trading partner in the world and the second-largest among ASEAN countries.

The total value of goods and services traded between the two countries in 2025 was RM118.57 billion (around US$27.73 billion). Between January and March 2026, bilateral trade reached RM31.33 billion (US$7.90 billion), up from RM27.35 billion (US$6.15 billion) during the same period in 2025.