Video: Terrifying Moment LATAM Airlines Plane Is Struck By Lightning Before Landing

A terrifying video showing the moment lightning struck a plane mid-air, leaving passengers stunned, has gone viral on social media. A passenger aboard a LATAM Airlines flight bound for Chile from Antofagasta to Santiago in Chile recorded the incident, which took place just minutes before the plane was supposed to land on Tuesday (Oct 20).

The clip shows the passengers getting startled by the loud bang and a flash that lit up the otherwise dimly lit cabin. The incident occurred as a major weather system brought heavy rain and thunderstorms to Chile's Metropolitan Region. Despite the scare, there were no injuries, and the plane landed normally at the Arturo Merino Benitez Airport.

Following the incident, LATAM Airlines Group issued a statement explaining why the lightning strike did not compromise passenger safety. The airline said such weather events were anticipated in aircraft design and certification.

“This is a meteorological phenomenon for which the aircraft are designed and certified,” the company said, adding that its planes were equipped with systems that allowed electrical discharges to dissipate safely.

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Earlier this month, an IndiGo flight from Patna to Lucknow made an emergency landing after a severe hailstorm damaged its nose. The incident occurred while the aircraft was cruising at 17,000 feet. The plane, which was carrying 104 passengers and six crew members, landed safely eight minutes ahead of schedule. All passengers and crew are safe.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), India's aviation regulator, has launched a probe. The plane will be allowed to operate only after regulatory clearance.

"IndiGo flight 6E 625 operating from Patna to Lucknow on 07 October 2026 encountered unfavourable weather, including a hailstorm while landing, resulting in damage to the radome. The aircraft landed safely, and all customers disembarked at their destination, i.e. Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow. The relevant authorities were immediately informed. The aircraft will undergo necessary maintenance and will resume operations after securing relevant clearances," an IndiGo spokesperson said.