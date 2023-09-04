Watch: Spectacular Meteor Streaks Across Night Sky In Turkey, Turns It Green

The meteor left behind magnificent green streaks of light

Several videos have surfaced on social media showing a spectacular meteor flying through the night sky in Turkey on Saturday, September 2. The meteor left behind magnificent green streaks of light as it passed over Erzurum City and Gumushane Province in the eastern part of the country.

Visuals captured by people show the sky illuminated in flashes of green as the meteor traveled through the clouds over the area. In one such video shared on X by Nahel Belgherze, a child can be seen playing with a balloon as the meteor suddenly shoots across the cloudy sky.

A large green meteor was spotted blazing through the sky in Turkey moments ago.



— Nahel Belgherze (@WxNB_) September 2, 2023

Green meteor lights up the sky over Turkey on Saturday.

According to the American Space Agency, NASA, meteoroids, or ''space rocks,'' are objects in space that range in size from dust grains to small asteroids. However, when they enter Earth's atmosphere at high speed and burn up, the fireballs are called meteors.

However, authorities have not yet provided an official explanation about the origin of the object. The aerial phenomenon comes just a few weeks after the Perseid meteor shower, which was active between July 17 and August 19.

A similar phenomenon was also observed in Colorado last week when a giant fireball illuminated the skies. The spectacle happened around 3:30 a.m., and only a few people who were awake at the time were able to witness it. Many residents shared the visuals gathered by their doorbell and security cameras, showing the celestial event unfolding in the skies.