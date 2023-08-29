Videos Capture Fireball Meteor Streaking Across Night Skies In US Town

According to NASA, afireball is an unusually bright meteor.

Multiple videos have surfaced on social media showing a giant fireball illuminating Colorado's skies early Sunday morning. The spectacle happened around 3:30 a.m., and only a few people who were awake at the time were able to witness it. According to NASA, a fireball is an unusually bright meteor.

Many residents shared the visuals gathered by their doorbell and security cameras, showing the celestial event unfolding in the skies. As seen in several clips, the meteor appears to flash brightly before scattering into smaller pieces as it fades into the sky.

Watch the videos here:

Huge meteor caught on my security camera last night from Frederick Colorado looking Southwest #cowxpic.twitter.com/E553G23B1e — Jordan Montgomery (@JMontgomery726) August 27, 2023

A meteor light up the sky in Colorado early this morning and our doorbell camera happened to catch it! pic.twitter.com/vjNgOOn4Ld — Niki Mosier (@NikiMosierSEO) August 28, 2023

So yeah this happened. At 3:33am this morning to be exact. View from Erie. Thanks to Sejal Patel for sending this to me. As an aside, I don't study Meteors but it's still pretty cool. #COwx#Meteor#Fireball#Viral#Colorado#Denver#NatGeopic.twitter.com/RNfanwZ2zd — Meteorologist Kody Wilson (@kodythewxguy) August 27, 2023

At least 37 people reported the meteor sighting to the nonprofit American Meteor Society, which confirmed the event.

The meteor's fiery presence was so intense that it managed to light up the entire neighbourhood, one viewer reportedly said. Some also said they heard a sound sometime after the meteor appeared in the sky.

The American Meteor Society said the sight was seen all over Colorado and a few other countries.

Fireballs, bright meteors that can be seen over a wide area, are usually not large enough to survive passage through the Earth's atmosphere intact, according to NASA.