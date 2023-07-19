Ring Camera Captures Green Fireball In US, Sparks UFO Panic

Internet declared that the green fireball was a UFO

A ring camera captured a green fireball streaking through the sky in Louisiana. The peculiar event has sparked UFO panic among locals. The video which is going viral on the internet has sparked conspiracy theories that the object could've been extra-terrestrial in origin.

The ring camera captured the green fireball on July 14 around 4.30 am in Gretna. The brilliant ball of emerald light flashed across the sky, casting a glow over a suburban street.

According to a report by New York Post, The American Meteorological Society is now investigating the latest eerie clip.

Watch the video here:

As per meteorological service AccuWeather, the green fireball was actually a meteor. There were 29 sightings in six states of late.

However, the social media users were not convinced and said "That's not what they say it is. That's a landing."

Another user commented, "That ain't no meteor, that's an alien ship warping into our space and time."

"UFO must've stopped to get a poboy," joked a third.

"Can't agree that it was a meteorite because I saw no fire, but it was the most beautiful and scariest thing I have ever seen in 58 years," the fourth user wrote.