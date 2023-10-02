Watch: Man In US Intentionally Crashes His SUV Into Police Station, Faces Terrorism Charges

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the crashes.

A 34-year-old New Jersey man is in jail on terrorism charges after a video showed him deliberately crashing his SUV into a home and a police station, CBS News reported. The incident happened on Wednesday, September 20 at the Independence Township Police Department in Warren County.

Surveillance video shows the man crashing his Toyota SUV through the lobby of the Independence Township Police Department, causing ''significant damage''. He came out of the vehicle, put his hands in the air, and appeared to be celebrating while loudly playing the Guns N' Roses song 'Welcome to the Jungle' on his car stereo. No injuries were reported in the crash, however, one officer narrowly escaped being struck by the vehicle. The accused was identified as 34-year-old John Hargreaves and was immediately taken into custody.

Here's the video:

"He exited the vehicle with his hands and index fingers raised as if he was celebrating a touchdown. The entire vehicle came to a final resting place in the squad room. The defendant exited the vehicle and appeared to be celebrating as officers apprehended him on the scene as his car stereo blared the song 'Welcome to the Jungle,'' according to a statement from Warren County Prosecutor James Pfeiffer.

Earlier, he also drove through a private garage allegedly to harass a homeowner.

"The investigation showed that at approximately 6:17 p.m. (on Sept. 20), the defendant deliberately crashed his gold Toyota SUV into the garage of a private residence in an attempt to scare or harass the homeowner, who the defendant knew," the police said.

As per the Independent, he was charged with burglary, criminal mischief, and a weapons count in both crashes. He also faces counts of terrorism, aggravated assault, and causing widespread injury or damage stemming from the police station crash.

If convicted of the terrorism charge, Hargreaves could face a sentence of 30 years to life in prison, Mr Pfeiffer said.

Authorities have not disclosed a possible motive for the crashes. He currently is in a New Jersey jail.