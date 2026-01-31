Watch: Man Dressed As Batman Slams US Officials About ICE Presence At Super Bowl

A man dressed as Batman has gone viral on social media after he confronted Santa Clara's city council for allowing the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to be deployed at the Super Bowl. Dressed as the caped superhero, the man, who has not yet been identified, addressed a joint meeting of the Santa Clara City Council and the Santa Clara Stadium Authority on Tuesday (Jan 27).

The man demanded that "no city resources" be provided to ICE for Super Bowl 60, scheduled to be held at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on February 8.

“What the f**k are we doing here? Seriously. You have had months to prepare for this upcoming event," the man can be heard saying in the video, adding: "I don't give a damn...people are dying on our streets every single day in this country because we allow the federal government to walk all over you."

The man argued that the council should have taken action to prevent "hundreds of masked men" from coming to Santa Clara, in light of the recent killings by ICE agents. He also accused the city officials of being "cowards" and "traitors" for not

“Can any one of you go home to your children and tell them that you did everything you could to protect their classmates, to protect their grandparents, to protect them?" he said. “I don't think you can.”

The aggressive use of immigration enforcement agencies in the wake of the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minnesota has caused uproar across the US.

'He's Smart'

As the video went viral, a section of social media users lauded the man for dressing up as the character to draw attention to the issue, while others pointed out the irony of the situation.

"Whether you agree with him or not, the fact that he wore the suit shows he's smart. He knew the suit would likely make this go viral, thus giving his words more attention. I like it," said one user while another added: "The irony of cosplaying as a vigilante to go before a city council."

A third commented: "Pretty sure Batman's in the shadows hunting. What's he doing out at a city council meeting lol."

A fourth said: "Bro stood more ground than most people would and did it in a Batman suit. He's trying and that's huge."