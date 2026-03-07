Watch: Israel Shares 'POV' Clip Of Air Force Pilot Flying To Iran Amid War

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has shared a short video on social media showing cockpit footage of a pilot flying towards Tehran. The footage comes as the war with Iran enters its second week.

On Saturday, residents across Iran woke up to the sound of massive explosions in Tehran and other parts of the country, as the war launched by the United States and Israel showed no signs of slowing down, Al Jazeera reported.

Against this backdrop, the IDF posted the 33-second clip with the caption, “POV: You're an IDF pilot OTW to Tehran.”

POV: you're an IDF pilot otw to Tehran pic.twitter.com/s5Wcc651ZT — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 6, 2026

Pilot Heard Speaking In The Recording

The video was also shared on social media by the publication The Times of Israel, which included a translated version of what the pilot apparently says in the recording.

According to The Times of Israel post, the pilot is saying, “We, Israeli Air Force pilots and navigators, are currently flying in formation over the skies of Tehran, en route to strike historic targets.”

The recording reportedly includes a message addressed to people in Israel. “We continue to fight, as required around the clock, and feel your support all the time. We wish you, Israeli citizens, a safe and quiet Shabbat,” the pilot reportedly says.

Footage Shows Jets Flying Over Different Landscapes

The cockpit footage shows several fighter jets flying in formation above clouds and mountainous terrain as they head towards their destination. Throughout the clip, the aircraft can be seen moving across different landscapes from high altitude. The pilot's face is blurred in the video, likely to prevent identification.

Earlier Strike Footage Released By Israeli Military

On Thursday, the Israel Defense Forces had released a video on social media showing one of its F-35 Lightning II stealth fighter jets shooting down a piloted Yakovlev Yak-130 aircraft belonging to the Iranian Air Force over Tehran. The 16-second clip captured the moment the Israeli jet carried out what the military described as its first air-to-air combat kill of a piloted aircraft.

"ביצעתי, המטרה נפלה, נמשיך לתקיפה": תיעוד ראשון ממטוס ה״אדיר״ (F-35I) מפיל מטוס קרב איראני (YAK-130) מעל שמי טהרן.



חיל-האוויר ממשיך לתקוף עשרות תשתיות של משטר הטרור האיראני וסולל את הדרך ליצירת עליונות אווירית בשמי טהרן. pic.twitter.com/RGUX4x1bFK — Israeli Air Force (@IAFsite) March 5, 2026

War Intensifies

The war continued to intensify with no clear end in sight. The Donald Trump administration in the US approved a new $151-million arms sale to Israel after the US president said he would not negotiate with Iran unless it agreed to what he described as “unconditional surrender.”

At the same time, countries in the Gulf reported intercepting more ballistic missiles and drones today as Iran launched another wave of retaliatory strikes. Saudi Arabia said that it had stopped four drones targeting the massive Shaybah Oil Field, marking the second attempted attack on the facility within hours.

Israeli warplanes continued strikes on Beirut and Tehran. The death count also kept rising, with officials reporting at least 1,230 people killed in Iran, more than 200 in Lebanon and around a dozen in Israel.