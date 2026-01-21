Video: Trump Shows His "Book Of Accomplishments", Then Throws It On Ground

Donald Trump has completed a year in office, and in his trademark style, he observed the moment, holding aloft a “book of accomplishments”.

Addressing reporters at the White House on Tuesday, the US President, in possession of a thick stack of papers, called it a “sample” of his administration's achievements.

On the one-year mark in office, President Donald J. Trump spoke to the press for nearly two hours.



“We have a book that I'm not going to read to you, but these are the accomplishments of what we've produced,” Trump said, flipping through the pages once. He claimed the material ran “page after page after page” of individual actions and outcomes, adding that he could read from it for an entire week without finishing.

According to Trump, his administration has done more than any previous one, particularly in military affairs and in what he described as ending and completing wars. “Nobody's really seen very much like it,” he said.

In a video, Trump turned the stack of papers toward the camera, saying each page represented a specific action taken by his administration. “Each of these is something we did. Nobody did that before. And it's big stuff too,” he said, before tossing the stack aside. He then declared that the United States had become “the hottest country in the world.”

The US President also focused on law enforcement efforts. He said authorities there were apprehending “murderers and drug dealers and a lot of bad people.” Trump later held up photographs of suspects taken into custody, describing them as “rough characters.” He claimed they were criminal illegal aliens, including alleged murderers and drug traffickers.

The White House also released a document listing what it described as “365 wins” from the first full year of Trump's second term. The list was presented as a day-by-day account of policy actions and achievements.

The US President was inaugurated on January 20 a year ago.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X, “In just one year, President Trump has accomplished more than many presidents do in eight."

Leavitt praised Trump for aggressively pursuing his campaign promises, saying the country had “never had a president fight harder to deliver on the promises he made to the American people.”