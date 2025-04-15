Watch: Bulldog Joins US Senator At Committee Hearing, 'Gives Testimony'

A Senate Energy Committee hearing turned into a memorable moment after Senator Jim Justice brought his bulldog to a hearing on Thursday. He even placed a microphone in front of Babydog as if she were ready to give her testimony.

Committee chairman Senator Mike Lee joined in on the fun, announcing that Babydog's remarks would enter the Congressional Record.

He said, "Thank you, Senator Justice. Babydog's testimony will be admitted into the record without objection." The moment elicited a huge laughter in the room.

.@BabyDogJustice's testimony will be admitted into the record without objection. pic.twitter.com/5RkG64IN5P — Senate Energy GOP (@EnergyGOP) April 10, 2025

Mr Justice said that Babydog has done something meaningful. She brings a human, relatable feeling to everyone, including the serious politicians in the room and people across Washington, D.C.

He said, "This little rascal has done something that I think is really important to all of us. All of us on this committee ... all of us across this city. She humanises us."

As he was speaking, Babydog panted into the microphone, almost like she was agreeing with him.

During his time as governor of West Virginia, Babydog frequently accompanied Senator Jim Justice to various engagements.

He said he never planned to carry around a bulldog or even own one, but it just happened.

"I didn't intend in any way to be hauling a bulldog around. No way on Earth, he said, adding, "We never owned a bulldog before. She's not supposed to like everybody, but she does. And with that being said, how can a message be any better?"

On her behalf, Mr Justice said, "She would say just this: If you're rich or poor, or a kid or an adult, or, God forbid, a Republican or a Democrat, she still loves you."

Babydog even garnered attention during the COVID-19 pandemic when Mr Justice launched the "Do It for Babydog" vaccine lottery campaign to encourage vaccinations among West Virginians.