Man Says Pet Dog Chewed His Toe 'To The Bone', But It Saved his Life

The 7-month-old bulldog pup was near it owner when he was sleeping.

A man in the UK said his puppy saved his leg after chewing the big toe "to the bone" while he was asleep. According to The New York Post, David Lindsay was taking a nap on the sofa with his bulldog Harley nearby. He was woken up by his wife's screams who shouted the pup's chewing his toe. The man saw a bloody stump where his big toe had been. The 7-month-old pup gnawed it so badly that the toe was fractured, and a nail was seen hanging off from it.

Though the couple was shocked to discover what the dog did, but it later turned out to be a blessing in disguise.

"It chewed down to the bone and cracked it. But Because of all this, I discovered that my foot is completely numb, I can't feel anything," Mr Lindsay was quoted as saying by the Post.

The Cambridge resident had to spend nine days in the hospital as doctors administered intravenous antibiotics to stop the infection from spreading to his bone.

Doctors discovered that Mr Lindsay, who suffers from diabetes, had suffered two blocked arteries, putting him in danger of requiring a leg amputation due to the lack of blood flow to the region.

Since the dog exposed the region around the toe, doctors were able to assess the problem and are now weighing if they need to add stents to open up the man's arteries and restore blood circulation to his limbs.

"You've got to laugh about it. He's done me a favour by chewing my toe," Mr Lindsay told Sky News.

The man also said that he has no plans to give away the dog. "I'll try to keep my toe too, but if not I told the doctor to cut it off and I can take it home for him!"