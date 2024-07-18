'Babydog', The English Bulldog, Steals The Spotlight At Republican National Convention

Jim Justice speaks alongside his bulldog, 'Babydog', during the Republican National Convention.

The Republican National Convention is currently taking place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, featuring notable appearances from Donald Trump, JD Vance, and other conservative leaders.

However, the unexpected star this year is not a governor, senator, or presidential candidate, but a chubby bulldog.

Babydog, the pet of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, has gained viral fame online for her calm demeanour during her owner's speech.

Relaxing on a black leather armchair, the English Bulldog appeared content in front of an audience of hundreds of politicians.

Watch the video here:

ICYMI: It was an honor to speak at the Republican National Convention with Babydog by my side! President Trump is tough and super smart; he's a business guy; he cares about all of us; and he loves this nation! That is why we must elect Donald J. Trump and JD Vance in November! pic.twitter.com/krA2OUZsGG — Jim Justice (@JimJusticeWV) July 17, 2024

Governor Justice, a major speaker at the convention, made sure to mention his four-legged companion in his remarks.

"Babydog has got a prediction for everybody here," the West Virginia governor and US Senate candidate told the crowd in Milwaukee, after an aide brought his pet out to sit panting on a chair beside him.

"Babydog says that we will retain the House, the majority in the House, we are going to flip the United States Senate and overwhelmingly we are going to elect Donald J Trump and JD Vance in November."

Babydog, the governor said, was confident in her prediction, "Because we're worth it."