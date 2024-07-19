'Not Running For Just Half Of America': Donald Trump's Pitch Ahead Of Polls

Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump today made a "unity" pitch as he said he was "running for full America and not just half of America".

The 78-year-old was addressing the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, hoping to build momentum toward a November victory over US President Joe Biden and a second term in the White House.

"We will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country," Trump said in his first speech since a 20-year-old man shot at him, causing a slight injury to his right ear, and killing a bystander, during a rally last week.

"Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory... I am running to be president for all of America, not half of America because there is no victory in winning for half of America," he said.

President Trump: “Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory...I am running to be president for ALL of America, not half of America, because there is no victory in winning for half of America.” pic.twitter.com/GnqUBrwEIo — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 19, 2024

He also spoke about the assassination attempt on him during his campaign rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday and said he instantly knew he was "under attack".

"I immediately knew it was very serious, that we were under attack," he told the Republican National Convention with his family in attendance. "I felt very safe because I had God on my side."

"The assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life. So many people have asked me what happened, and therefore, I'll tell you what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it's too painful," Trump said.

President Trump: “As you already know, the assassin's bullet came within a quarter of an inch of taking my life. So many people have asked me what happened, and therefore, I'll tell you what happened, and you'll never hear it from me a second time, because it's too painful..." pic.twitter.com/DPC4CUG32l — MAGA War Room (@MAGAIncWarRoom) July 19, 2024

Trump also held a moment of silence for Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old firefighter and father of two, who died in the shooting at the Pennsylvania rally

Trump's wife Melania, who has been mostly absent throughout the campaign, arrived to applause but did not speak.

Trump's address comes when team Biden is in full crisis mode as pressure from within the incumbent's Democratic Party builds for him to end his reelection bid.