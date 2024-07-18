Obama Tells Allies Biden Needs To Reconsider Re-Election Bid: Report

Obama thinks Biden needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, the report said (File)

Former President Barack Obama has told allies in recent days that Joe Biden's path to victory has greatly diminished and he thinks the US president needs to seriously consider the viability of his candidacy, the Washington Post reported on Thursday, citing multiple people briefed on Obama's thinking.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)