Washing Machine To Slippers, Here's What Office Bedrooms At Twitter Headquarters Look Like

Twitter's new boss Elon Musk has converted some office space in the company's San Francisco headquarters into bedrooms, supposedly for tired staff members who are working under his new "hardcore" work ethic. This has attracted the attention of not only social media users but also the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection, which launched an investigation into the firm as the building is only registered as a commercial one.

Now, amidst all this, pictures of beds, futon couches and sofas covered with sheets and pillows have surfaced online. Taking to Twitter, BBC reported James Clayton shared the images, which showed makeshift bedrooms with minimal furniture.

"The BBC has obtained pictures of inside Twitter - rooms that have been converted into bedrooms - for staff to sleep in. The city of San Francisco is investigating as it's a commercial building," Mr Clayton wrote in the caption of the post.

Take a look at the pictures below:

NEW: The BBC has obtained pictures of inside Twitter - rooms that have been converted into bedrooms - for staff to sleep in.



The city of San Francisco is investigating as it's a commercial building. pic.twitter.com/Y4vKxZXQhB — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 7, 2022

While one of the images showed a room with a wardrobe, another showed several sofas turned into single beds.

This is apparently a newly installed washing machine - so staff can wash their clothes pic.twitter.com/sp9qsoPfzq — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 8, 2022

One of the pictures showed a note on a mattress with slippers. Mr Clayton also shared a video showing a washing machine installed for staff so they could wash their clothes.

There are even slippers. Former staff say Elon Musk's room is a converted conference room - and "looks like a hotel room". pic.twitter.com/5N2rRULkmW — James Clayton (@JamesClayton5) December 7, 2022

According to Forbes, there are around four to eight bedrooms pods per floor. The rooms feature unmade mattresses, drab curtains, and giant conference-room telepresence monitors. That's not all, one of the rooms has bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table, a queen bed, replete with a table lamp, and two office armchairs.

However, as soon as it was reported that Mr Musk converted the office into bedrooms, city officials launched an investigation into the matter. "We need to make sure the building is being used as intended," Patrick Hannan, the communications director for the department, said in a statement, adding, "There are different building code requirements for residential buildings, including those being used for short-term stays."

Following the news of the investigation, the Twitter boss reacted sharply to it, and criticised San Francisco Mayor London Breed, saying the company was being unfairly attacked for "providing beds for tired employees". Along with the tweet, Mr Musk also attached a recent Chronicle report about a baby's near death after allegedly accidentally ingesting fentanyl at a San Francisco playground.

Notably, ever since the tech billionaire took over Twitter last month, he fired about 50% of the staff, scraped a work-from-home policy and imposed long hours.