Voting Closes For Brazil's Down-To-The-Wire Presidential Polls

Brazilians began a tense wait Sunday for the results of their down-to-the-wire presidential runoff election, after voting closed in the divisive showdown between far-right incumbent Jair Bolsonaro and veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Results from the electronic vote are expected around two hours after polls closed at 5:00 pm (2000 GMT).

All voters in line at that time will be allowed to cast ballots -- a crunch issue after Lula's Workers' Party (PT) cried foul over police roadblocks they alleged were aimed at suppressing votes in his strongholds, especially the impoverished northeast.

