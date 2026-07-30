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Zelensky Says Massive Russian Airstrikes Overnight Likely On Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Wednesday that Russia would likely carry out another massive attack on the country overnight, in a message posted on social media.

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Zelensky Says Massive Russian Airstrikes Overnight Likely On Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Wednesday that Russia would likely carry out another massive attack on the country overnight, in a message posted on social media.

"The Russians prepared a massive attack several days ago, and there is a high probability that the strike will be carried out tonight," he said in a post on X.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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