13 Indian Sailors Trapped On Ship Near Ukraine Amid Black Sea Attacks: Report

At least 13 Indian seafarers are among the 15 crew members trapped aboard a cargo vessel at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port amid drone and missile assaults continuing near the Black Sea port, the Forward Seamen's Union of India (FSUI) said. The sailors' union has warned that the stranded crew is caught in a "terrible and life-threatening situation" and is living in "constant fear of a direct hit at any moment" as Russia and Ukraine continue fighting near the Black Sea port.

"Urgent Appeal | M.V. AMIR1, currently at Ukrainian port Chornomorsk with 15 crew on board, including 13 Indian seafarers, is trapped in a terrible and life-threatening situation," FSUI said in a post on X.

"Repeated drone and missile attacks are being attempted in the immediate vicinity of the vessel. The crew is living under constant fear of a direct hit at any moment," it added, urging the Indian government, shipowners, the flag state of the ship, and other authorities to immediately secure the crew's safety and arrange prompt repatriation.

"Indian seafarers must not be left as sitting targets in conflict zones. Act now," it added.

The seamen's union also shared a video, purportedly recorded from the ship, showing large plumes of smoke billowing in the area around the ship, highlighting the unstable security situation at the port.

So far, neither the Foreign Ministry nor the shipping company had responded to the reports of 13 Indian sailors being in distress.

Threats In Black Sea

The latest distress call comes at a time when a series of similar attacks on merchant vessels operating off Ukraine's southern coast have been reported in recent days. Only on Monday, India summoned Ukrainian Ambassador Oleksandr Polishchuk and lodged a strong protest over the killing of an Indian seafarer in an attack on a merchant vessel in the Black Sea last week.

The Foreign Ministry said it conveyed to the envoy New Delhi's serious concern over the incident and condemned such attacks on commercial shipping in the strongest terms.

The vessel MV Omorfi reportedly came under Ukrainian drone strikes amid fresh hostilities between Russia and Ukraine.