A quote by Osama bin Laden is being used to explain why some 'Make America Great Again' supporters, who earlier opposed Ukraine in its war with Russia, are now changing their minds.

In a 2001 recording, Laden had said, "When people see a strong horse and a weak horse, by nature, they will like the strong horse." The idea behind the quote was that people tend to support those they see as powerful, while moving away from those they consider weak.

The same argument is now being applied to some MAGA voices who earlier opposed US support for Ukraine in its war against Russia, according to Newsweek.

Earlier, several right-wing commentators criticised Ukraine, questioned American military help and argued that the US should not get involved. After seeing Ukraine continue to fight Russia and hold its ground, some of them have changed their position.

For example, MAGA influencer Laura Loomer recently visited Ukraine, met President Volodymyr Zelensky and experienced life inside a bomb shelter during Russian attacks. After the visit, she said she had been influenced by Russian propaganda and had believed things about Ukraine that were not true.

She said people should not simply depend on opinions from podcasters or influencers and should instead look at facts themselves.

Similarly, conservative commentator Tim Pool, who once called Ukraine a threat and wanted the US to stop supporting it, now says he understands why Kyiv's victory matters.

Earlier, he said, "Ukraine is one of the greatest enemies of our nation…We should pull out all military support and apologize to Russia." He changed his stance to, "I see now the importance of the Ukrainian victory against Russia. I hope Trump and the people of the United States will lend their support."

Another reason could be that some people now feel the balance of power has changed. Earlier, they saw Russia as the stronger side, but after Ukraine's continued resistance, attacks on Russian targets, and problems in Moscow, they may believe Kyiv has a better chance.

Tetyana Berezhna, the deputy prime minister and Ukrainian Minister of Culture, told PBS, "Laura is very powerful and she's very authoritative in the US, so I hope that everything she has seen by her own eyes will help her to spread the truth when she is back in the US."

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