Zelensky To Meet US Senators Today As Russia Sanctions Vote Expected

All 100 members of the US Senate have been invited to a meeting on Tuesday evening with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy when he is in Washington for the funeral of late Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, two Senate aides said.

One of the aides said the Senate also was expected to begin voting as soon as during Zelenskiy's visit on a bill to impose sanctions on Russia that was championed by Graham.

The legislation had been pending for about a year before Graham's sudden death this month. It is meant to cut revenues from the sale of Russia's energy for its war on Ukraine.

Lawmakers eased the tariff level in the legislation to 100% from a blanket 500% included in a previous version of the bill in order to win support. However, the bill has spiked concerns in Congress about potential new powers for Trump.

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