Zelensky Says He Told Trump Ukraine Needs Anti-Ballistic Systems, Missiles

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Tuesday said he shared Ukraine's need for anti-ballistic missile systems and interceptors with US President Donald Trump and US senators during his visit to Washington.

Zelenskiy told reporters that Ukraine had drones that could destroy Iranian- and Russian-built drones, but needed more weapons to defend against ballistic missiles.

"The real problem is anti-ballistic systems and anti-ballistic missiles," he said after a meeting with senators at the US Capitol. "And of course, I (shared) what we need."

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