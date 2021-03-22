Putin Slams Sputnik V Covid Vaccine Criticism, To Get Jab Tomorrow

"By the way, I intend to do it myself tomorrow," Vladimir Putin said in televised remarks. (File)

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday dismissed foreign criticism of the country's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine and said he would get the jab the following day.

Describing EU remarks on the vaccine as "strange", Putin said: "We are not imposing anything on anyone... Whose interests are such people protecting -- of pharmaceutical companies or the interests of citizens of European countries?"

"Vaccination is of course the voluntary choice of every person... By the way, I intend to do it myself tomorrow," he said in televised remarks.

