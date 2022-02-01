Vladimir Putin Says Hopes For Solution To Ukraine Crisis, But 'Not Simple'

Vladimir Putin also said Washington's main goal was to contain Russia.

President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday he hoped that Moscow and the West could find a solution to the raging security crisis over Ukraine, but also accused Washington of using Kyiv as a "tool" against Russia.

"I hope that in the end we will find a solution, although it will not be simple," Putin said, indicating he was ready for more talks with the West, which has accused Moscow of massing more than 100,000 troops on the border and plotting to invade Ukraine.

Speaking to reporters after talks with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Putin also said Washington's main goal was to contain Russia.

"It seems to me that the United States is not so much concerned about the security of Ukraine... but its main task is to contain Russia's development," Putin said.

"In this sense Ukraine itself is just a tool to reach this goal. This could be done in various ways," he said, including by getting Russia involved in an armed conflict.

The Russian leader said that if Ukraine joined NATO Russia could be sucked into an armed conflict with the military alliance over Moscow-annexed Crimea.

"Let's imagine that Ukraine is a NATO country and begins a military operation in Crimea, on Russia's sovereign territory," Putin said.

"What, do we have to fight the NATO alliance? Did anyone think about that? Looks like no."

Putin also said that French President Emmanuel Macron could come to Moscow for talks "in the near future".

