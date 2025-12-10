'India Can't Be Only Stop': Indonesian President Invites Putin For Visit

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto extended a light-hearted diplomatic invitation to Russian President Vladimir Putin during talks in Moscow on Wednesday, suggesting that India should not remain the only destination on the Russian leader's travel itinerary.

Meeting for the second time this year in Russia, Prabowo praised the "excellent" state of bilateral ties and invited Putin to make an official state visit to Indonesia in the coming years.

Referencing the Russian President's recent India trip, Prabowo said, "Using this opportunity, I would like to invite you to visit Indonesia at your convenience. Maybe it could happen in 2026 or 2027. We would be very happy to receive you in our country. Because India should not be the only country where you travel," prompting laughter from Putin.

The exchange came soon after Putin's high-profile visit to India, where he held extensive discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That trip was widely viewed as a strong public signal of the depth of India-Russia ties, particularly as it followed heightened pressure from the United States after US President Donald Trump imposed a steep 50 per cent tariff on India for purchasing Russian oil.

Putin's India visit featured a full ceremonial welcome, with PM Modi personally receiving him at Palam Airport, complete with a guard of honour and a red-carpet reception. Talks focused on defence, energy, trade and broader geopolitical concerns, reinforcing the long-standing partnership between the two countries amid shifting global alliances.

During discussions with PM Modi, the Russian president also indicated Moscow's willingness to maintain energy supplies to India despite mounting external pressure, saying he was prepared to continue "uninterrupted shipments" of fuel.

Back in Moscow, Putin told Prabowo that Russia was satisfied with the trajectory of military cooperation with Indonesia and stood ready to assist Jakarta in nuclear energy development. Hosting the Indonesian leader at the Kremlin, Putin also said he wanted to address what he described as a slight dip in Russian wheat exports to Indonesia this year.

The meeting underscored Moscow's push to deepen engagement with major nations in the Global South. Indonesia, the world's fourth most populous country, plays a key role in that strategy as Russia continues to navigate Western sanctions imposed over the war in Ukraine.

