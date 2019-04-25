Vladimir Putin, North Korea's Kim Jong Un Meet In Russia For Summit

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands. (AFP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin told North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Thursday that he supports ongoing efforts to ease tensions on the Korean peninsula and wants to boost economic ties.

"I am confident that your visit today to Russia ... will help us to better understand how we can resolve the situation on the Korean peninsula and what Russia can do to support the positive processes that are currently taking place," Putin said as the two began their first-ever talks in Russia's Far East.

"In terms of bilateral relations, we have a lot to do to develop economic relations," Putin added.

