Vladimir Putin And Xi Jinping To Meet In Beijing In October, Says Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Beijing in October for talks with China's Xi Jinping, Interfax cited Nikolai Patrushev, the secretary of Russia's Security Council, as saying on Tuesday.

"In October, we look forward to thorough bilateral talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing," Mr Patrushev said at a meeting in Moscow with China's top diplomat, Wang Yi.

In Beijing, Vladimir Putin will take part in a forum on China's Belt and Road Initiative, he said.

