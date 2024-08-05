Virginia Man Charged With Threatening Vice President Kamala Harris

"Kamala Harris needs to be put on fire alive," said Frank Carillo (File)

A Virginia man was charged with making violent online threats against Vice President Kamala Harris days after she began her US presidential campaign.

Frank Carillo was charged on Friday in federal court in Virginian with threatening the vice president after posting a series of messages targeting Kamala Harris on the social media site GETTR, according to court records.

Kamala Harris is the Democratic candidate facing Republican former President Donald Trump in the November 5 presidential election.

"Kamala Harris needs to be put on fire alive I will do it personally if no one else does," read one post cited in court documents. Another said Kamala Harris is "going to regret ever trying to become president."

The messages were posted on July 27, six days after President Joe Biden announced he would not run for reelection and endorsed Kamala Harris to take his place as the Democratic candidate.

The account also posted messages targeting Biden and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

FBI agents seized a rifle and a handgun during a search of Frank Carillo's home, according to court documents.

Frank Carillo was expected to make his first court appearance on Monday. Attorney information for Frank Carillo was not immediately available.

US Justice Department officials have been concerned by what they have called a spike in threats to public officials in the United States.

Trump was wounded in an assassination attempt at a campaign rally last month. Officials have not identified a motive for the shooting.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)