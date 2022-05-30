Viral Video Shows Man Trolling Head Of US Gun Lobby At Event

Throughout the clip Wayne LaPierre can be seen sitting on his chair with a puzzled expression

The National Rifle Association in the United States, better known as the NRA, hosted an event over the weekend where many people including former President Donald Trump spoke. The timing of event had been questioned by many, as it was held just a few days after a devastating mass shooting at an elementary school in Texas which killed 21 people.

A video from the event, however, has gone viral on Instagram with it being viewed more than 2.3 million times. The Twitter account that posted the video is called @TheGoodLiars and in it a man can be seen talking on the mic to the CEO of the NRA, Wayne LaPierre.

We spoke directly to Wayne LaPierre at the NRA Convention and thanked him for all his thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/EfdDrgD4Af — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) May 29, 2022

The man takes a dig at the CEO by sarcastically saying that while people might criticise the NRA and Wayne LaPierre they overlook his efforts of providing victims with “thoughts and prayers.”

Democrats and other anti-gun representatives have often criticised the rifle body and Republicans for only offering thoughts and prayers to grieving families rather than passing legislature that could hinder gun ownership.

Towards the end of the video the man says, “The NRA, under Wayne LaPierre's leadership has provided thoughts and prayers to the victims and their families and maybe these mass shootings would stop happening if we all thought a little bit more and prayed a little bit more… "I'm asking everyone in this room to think, to pray, give your thoughts and your prayers and your prayers and your thoughts…And if we give enough of these thoughts and these prayers these mass shootings will stop. So I want to thank you Wayne LaPierre for all your thoughts and all your prayers.”

