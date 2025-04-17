Viral Video Captures Woman Repeatedly Using Racial Slur In US, Sparks Outrage

A video circulating on social media captures a woman repeatedly using a racial slur during a confrontation outside Pear Street Bistro in Pinole, California. The 13-second clip, initially shared by the X account "I Expose Racists & Pedos," shows a heated exchange between two women, with one seated in a car and the other standing outside. The woman outside the vehicle is heard using the N-word multiple times, despite being recorded.

Watch the video here:

‼️Racist calls a black women N*GGER repeatedly



📍Pear Street Bistro pic.twitter.com/ZCvEErjYIF — i Expose Racists & Pedos (@SeeRacists) April 15, 2025

The same account later shared another video of the woman smoking in her car.

The incident has sparked widespread outrage online, with many condemning the woman's behaviour.

"I don't understand how people say we are too sensitive over a word when they are deliberately saying it to us to be offensive. So are we just supposed to take disrespect? commented a user on social media.

"The question is, why did she say the N-word to that dark-toned lady?? If the dark-toned lady had said or abused her first, then she just did in response," wrote another user.

As of now, local authorities have not issued a statement regarding the incident. The video has reignited discussions about racism and public behavior in the United States.