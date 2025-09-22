Pics: Violent Gen-Z Led Protests In Peru Target President Boluarte's Government

Hundreds of anti-government demonstrators in Peru's capital Lima took to the streets again on Sunday following clashes that injured at least 18 people, including police officers and journalists.

The youth-led "Generation Z" collective led another march toward the seat of President Dina Boluarte's administration in downtown Lima, where police were deployed in force.

Unrest has been brewing for months in Peru, fuelled by a wave of organized crime and extortion cases. Several opinion polls have shown that many view the government and conservative-majority Congress as corrupt.

Protests intensified this week after the legislature passed a law requiring young adults to join a private pension fund, despite many facing a precarious working environment.

As night fell on Sunday, groups of protesters threw stones and Molotov cocktails at police, with officers firing tear gas in response.

"I am outraged, I feel completely misled by this government... and this Congress that serves the political parties," said Xiomi Aguilar, 28, adding that the parties were "a mafia entrenched in the state."

Jonatan Esquen, an 18-year-old student, said the protest is "the beginning of an awakening, as people are finally realizing that young people are more active on social media and in the political arena."

Saturday's clashes, which took place near the presidential and parliamentary buildings, were some of the most violent in Peru this year.

At least 18 people -- including police officers and journalists -- were injured, according to tallies from authorities and independent organizations released Sunday.

Among the 12 police officers injured were "a female police officer with serious injuries and another officer diagnosed with multiple contusions... who remain under observation" in hospital, according to a police statement.

Authorities have not yet released a final tally of injuries or arrests related to the weekend's demonstrations.

Some 450 protesters took part in Saturday's clashes, which also damaged public roads, police said.

Images of protesters injured by projectiles allegedly fired by police were circulated on social media.

The National Association of Journalists of Peru (ANP) reported that six journalists were hit by pellets fired by police while covering the protest, including two from the Exitosa Noticias radio station.

Cesar Zamalloa, a photojournalist from the weekly newspaper Hildebrandt En Sus Trece, said that the police "began firing pellets... directly at the bodies" of people.

"That's when I felt an impact on my leg and hip," he said, according to testimony collected by the ANP in a statement posted on its Facebook page on Sunday.

Both the union and the National Human Rights Coordinator in Peru denounced the police repression during the demonstrations.

Boluarte's popularity ratings have plummeted, with her term set to end in July 2026.

Nearly 80 percent of Peruvians say they are ashamed of the government, with 85 percent saying the same of Congress, according to a survey of 1,200 people published on Sunday by the newspaper El Comercio.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)