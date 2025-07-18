"She's For Russia, It's Allowed": Crowd Assaults Woman In Kyiv Metro

A young woman was brutally beaten inside the Kyiv metro in Ukraine for allegedly shouting pro-Russian slogans. A video of the assault went viral on social media, where a man in a white t-shirt can be seen slapping and kicking a woman inside the crowded metro compartment, as onlookers watched without intervening.

At one point, the man slapped the woman so hard that her head appeared to hit a pole. After multiple kicks and slaps, another woman seemed to push the man away from the young woman, but soon two other men could be seen dragging her again.

Russia's state-controlled news outlet, RT, shared the video claiming the crowd cheers during the assault, saying "she's for Russia, so it's allowed."

Is this what ‘democracy' looks like under Ukraine's Western-backed regime? pic.twitter.com/yTZTP4oljL — RT (@RT_com) July 18, 2025

"Is this what 'democracy' looks like under Ukraine's Western-backed regime?" the post asked.

However, Ukrainian media outlets claimed conflict broke out on July 17 after the woman shouted pro-Russian slogans in the metro.

"One of the passengers began shouting anti-Ukrainian lines, including 'Glory to Russia,' which outraged the people in the car," according to Ukraine's Pryamy's outlet.

Quoting witnesses, the report claimed that the woman was not just using obscene language, but was deliberately provoking passengers.

After the conflict, the woman was reportedly deboarded from the train.

The Ukrainian law enforcement authorities learned about the incident from social media and have already begun an investigation. The officers are identifying all participants in the incident and will take appropriate legal actions against them, the media reports claimed.

"We urge citizens to abide by the laws. If you witness a crime, please report it to the police," the police officers said.