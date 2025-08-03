Explosions Reported, Smoke Seen At Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant

- IAEA team at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant heard explosions and saw smoke
- One auxiliary facility of the Zaporizhzhia plant was attacked, according to IAEA
- The attacked facility is 1,200 metres from the plant's site perimeter
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Saturday that its team at Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) heard explosions and saw smoke coming from a nearby location.
The nuclear plant said one of its auxiliary facilities was attacked today, IAEA said in a statement.
"The auxiliary facility is located 1,200 metres from the ZNPP's site perimeter and the IAEA team could still see smoke from that direction in the afternoon," the nuclear watchdog said.
