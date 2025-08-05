Ukrainian First Lady's Plane Landed In Jaipur Before Japan Visit. Here's Why

A plane carrying a high-level Ukrainian delegation made a pitstop at Jaipur International Airport on Sunday for refueling. The plane was enroute to Tokyo, Japan and was carrying Olena Volodymyrivna Zelenska-- the First Lady of Ukraine and wife of President Volodymyr Zelensky-- and Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha, among other senior members of Zelensky government.

The refuling request was pre-approved by Foreign Ministry, which directed the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security on August 1 to accord necessary protocol to the members of the Ukrainian government. The aircraft landed in Jaipur at around 6:30 am.

"It is requested that necessary instructions may please be issued for exemption of pre-embarkation checking/frisking etc. for the distinguished guest as well as the delegation members," the directive said, adding that "necessary courtesies and facilities may also be provided."

The 23-member delegation-- that also included Sergiy Kyslytsya, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, and Ukraine's Minister For Economic Affairs Oleksii Sobolev--disembarked at Jaipur International Airport and waited in the VIP lounge while the aircraft refueled. They were served light refreshments during the stop, where they met officials from Ukrainian Embassy in Delhi, who were in Jaipur to welcome them.

The delegation was not required to clear immigration and resumed its journey at approximately 8:15 am. Ukraine's high-level delegation is reportedly visiting Japan to highlight the importance of relations between the two countries. Ukrainian officials are likely to call on Japan to ramp up its sanctions against Russia and help in Ukraine's reconstruction.

India-Japan Ties

India has an extensive bilateral relationship with Ukraine, spanning all spheres of cooperation. India was one of the first countries to recognize Ukraine as a sovereign country in December 1991 and established diplomatic relations in January 1992.