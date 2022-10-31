Video: US Man Saves Four Siblings From House Fire After Making Wrong Turn

Five of the family's dogs died in the fire, while two survived.

A man who made a wrong turn wound up saving four siblings from their burning house in Iowa, United States. The incident took place earlier this month on October 23. The terrifying fire at the house was caught on the family's doorbell camera, which showed three children - ages 8,14 and 17 - and their 22-year-old brother escaping the blaze.

"The day our lives changed forever! But, from the ashes right??" the owner of the house and the mother of the four kids, Tender Lehman, wrote on Instagram while sharing the video of the harrowing moments.

The clip showed three siblings running out the front door of the house as flames began to consume the front porch. Their 22-year-old brother was also seen running through the front door moments later as the fire engulfed the porch more and more.

According to New York Post, Brendon Brit saved the four siblings from the house fire after taking a wrong turn and stumbling across the raging inferno. Mr Brit reportedly said that he was driving by when he saw the flames, and got out of his car and began pounding on the windows.

"I just felt like somebody was in there because it was so late at night, you know?" Mr Birt said, adding, "I just knew that I had to act quick."

He stated that he had a feeling in his gut that there were still people inside, so he began banging on the windows and yelling "Fire!" "Every second that was going by was just getting worse," Mr Brit told ABC News affiliate KETV. "They came out the door [and] I just felt like I just wanted to break down and cry," he added.

The siblings, on the other hand, said that the pounding and the screaming woke them as the smoke alarm failed to go off. They stated that their parents were out of town when they got the frightening call that their home had gone on fire with their children inside.

As per the outlet, Ms Lehman said that she was incredibly grateful to Mr Brit. She also informed that five of the family's dogs died in the fire, while two survived. She said that her house was completely destroyed by the blaze, but added that she was just thankful that her kids made it out uninjured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, as per the Red Oak Fire Department.