Video: UAE Releases Footage Of Air Defences Shooting Down Iranian Drones

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) intercepted 16 ballistic missiles and 113 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Sunday. Air defences detected 17 ballistic missiles in total; 16 were destroyed and one fell into the sea. They also detected 117 UAVs; 113 were intercepted, while four fell within the country's territory.

A 40-second black-and-white video released by the Ministry of Defence showed the UAE's air defences intercepting and destroying Iranian UAVs.

لقطات تظهر اعتراض وتدمير الدفاعات الجوية الإماراتية طائرات مسيّرة إيرانية حاولت استهداف الدولة.



لا تهاون بأمن الوطن وسيادته... والقوات المسلحة الإماراتية جاهزة لردع أي تهديد.



Footage showing the UAE's air defences intercepting and destroying Iranian UAVs that attempted to target the country — Ministry of Defence UAE

Since the start of the Iranian attacks, 238 ballistic missiles have been detected. Of these, 221 were destroyed, 15 fell into the sea, and 2 landed within the country.

A total of 1,422 Iranian UAVs have were detected, of which 1,342 were intercepted, while 80 fell within the country's territory. The Defence Ministry added that 8 cruise missiles were also detected and destroyed.

Casualties And Injuries

The attacks caused four deaths among Pakistani, Nepalese, and Bangladeshi nationals.

A total of 112 people suffered moderate to minor injuries. The injured include nationals of the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Ethiopia, the Philippines, Pakistan, Iran, India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Azerbaijan, Yemen, Uganda, Eritrea, Lebanon, Afghanistan, Bahrain, the Comoros, and Turkey.

Meanwhile, The authorities in the UAE issued a warning that strict action will be taken against anyone who films incident sites, prohibited areas, or airport interiors without authorisation, the Embassy of India in Abu Dhabi said on Sunday.

To ensure the safety of the self and avoid legal consequences, the Embassy advised all Indian nationals to strictly adhere to the guidelines.

"When you hear a warning alert, proceed immediately to a safe place and remain there until the warning alert has been lifted for your area. Do not attempt to go outside to take photograph/record videos," it said.

It advised the Indian nationals to strictly avoid sharing or publishing images of incident sites, including damage from projectiles or shrapnel, via digital/social media platforms.

"In the event of shrapnel falling or discovering suspicious objects in your vicinity, report it immediately to the competent authorities to enable them to handle the situation safely and swiftly. Please stay away from the location and do not approach or touch any parts," the Embassy said.