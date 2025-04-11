Video: Small Plane Crashes Near Highway, Rail Tracks In US' Florida

A small plane crashed Friday morning in South Florida near a major interstate highway and railroad tracks, police said.

The Boca Raton Police said in a social media post that several roads near the Boca Raton Airport were closed near Interstate 95 after the plane went down shortly after 10 a.m. Local media reported the plane was on fire and firefighters were responding.

A Cessna 310R has crashed in the Florida city of Boca Raton, with images showing fireballs erupting from the crash site.



The aircraft went down in the Florida city after 10am local time Friday morning.pic.twitter.com/e4TJgAvtVA — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) April 11, 2025

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were on the plane and whether there were any survivors. Fire officials told the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the aircraft appeared to have pushed a car onto the railroad tracks, leading to their closure. The fate of the car's occupants was also unknown.

Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer said the investigation was just beginning.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a plane crash occurred earlier today within our community. At this time, details are still emerging, and we are working closely with emergency responders and authorities," Singer said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with all those affected by this tragic event. We ask for patience and respect for the families involved as investigations continue."

Further details were not immediately available.

