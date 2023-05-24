Video Shows Smuggler Dropping 4-Year-Old From Top Of US-Mexico Border Wall

The smuggler asked the boy to join other adults who scaled the wall before him.

Since the US government's Title 42 ended, there has been a spike in the number of migrants crossing into the country from Mexico. Many federal officials are asking the Joe Biden government to check the rapid increase in numbers. But among all this, a chilling footage has emerged on social media that shows a smuggler dropping a boy from the top of a US-Mexico border wall, estimated to be 30-foot-high. The surveillance video, captured last week, has been posted on Twitter by US Customs and Border Protection (USCBP).

It shows the adult smuggler hopping down the boy, who USCBP chief Raul Ortiz said was four years old.

"A 4-year-old was dropped from the border barrier by an unknown subject in San Diego, Monday. Responding Agents and EMS providing first aid to the child also reported gunshots near their position while tending to the child. Remarkably, the child is ok! Do not trust smugglers!" chief Ortiz said in his tweet.

— Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) May 22, 2023

New York Post said the smuggler asked the child to join a second, older child who was the first to make it over the wall last Monday.

A few moments later, another adult is seen crossing the wall and all four soon disappear. However, the group was apprehended by Customs and Border Patrol agents, who wanted to help the young boy but were interrupted by gunfire.

The shots reportedly originated on the Mexican side of the border and CBP Air and Marine Operations helicopter rushed to provide air protection, the Post report further said.

Attempts to get over the wall happen daily but are less common among children of such young ages, agency spokesman Michael Scappechio said.