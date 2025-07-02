Bangladeshi Smugglers Attack BSF Team In Bengal, 1 Killed As Force Opens Fire

A group of smugglers from Bangladesh attacked Border Security Force personnel who were trying to stop them, resulting in the death of a smuggler in West Bengal's Nadia district on Wednesday.

Based on intelligence inputs, the BSF laid an ambush to intercept a gold smuggling attempt near the border outpost of Halderpara. A statement from the border force said four to five smugglers were seen crossing the river from the Bangladesh side and entering Indian territory around 12.10 pm. The team warned the smugglers to stop, but they continued advancing.

A member of the team then fired a round in the air, but the smugglers kept moving closer, encircled a BSF personnel and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons.

Another member of the team fired a round to protect his colleague, which hit one of the smugglers in the lower abdomen, and he dropped unconscious. The remaining smugglers then escaped back across the border into Bangladesh, and a cutter and four sharp-edged weapons were recovered from the spot.

The injured smuggler was taken to the Krishnaganj hospital nearby, where he was declared dead. The BSF jawan who was attacked is undergoing treatment at the same hospital.

A first information report (FIR) has been registered at the local police station and the smuggler's body has also been handed over to the police.

