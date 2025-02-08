Watch: Toddler Tries To Figure Out His Shadow, Leaves Internet In Splits

A video of a toddler trying to make sense of his own shadow is melting hearts online. The short clip, shared on Reddit, epitomises the kid's curiosity and innocence. The little boy is seen playing in a room when he suddenly notices a mysterious dark figure on the wall.

Puzzled, he watches it closely moving along his movements. His confusion grows as he starts running from right to left, only to realise that the shadow follows him no matter where he goes.

Curious, the child walks up to the wall and tries to catch the shadow with his hands. He then steps back towards the bed, and looks around as if trying to figure out how it all worked.

The video, shared with the caption, "Watching a kid trying to figure out what his shadow is," went viral, with many users sharing similar stories from their childhoods.

"I remember my mom telling me I used to slap the walls and floors because I didn't know what my shadow was," said a person.

Another wrote, "Watching toddlers brains develop in realtime is fascinating. You can see him going from thinking maybe it's another kid who wants play to realizing whatever it is, it's not a kid, I'm out of here."

One user also said, "You gotta admit that the idea of shadows is pretty fun tho, you can paint your shape on the wall, and all you need is a light source. We never think about how cool the world is."

Earlier, another similar video, showing a young boy stopping to look at his shadow and then moving slowly to see if it follows him went viral. When the shadow moved, he got confused and started screaming, while his mom rushed to calm him down.