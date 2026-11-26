A cargo aircraft overran the runway at Miami International Airport on Wednesday night, prompting the closure of all but one runway amid the busy Thanksgiving holiday travel season.

"A FedEx aircraft overran Runway 26R at Miami International Airport at approximately 8:40 pm," the airport said in a statement on X, adding that there were no reported injuries.

"We appreciate our passengers' patience as we work to safely resume normal operations."

The incident, which took place amid heavy rains in Miami, comes after the US aviation sector has been battered by a series of headaches in recent weeks.

Most significantly, on November 13, US authorities ordered an hours-long halt to takeoffs nationwide due to communication system issues between air traffic control centres.

Inclement weather was also affecting travellers across the United States for the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, one of the country's busiest travel seasons that sees as many 80 million people hitting the road or flying.

A storm was expected to hit the northeastern US, prompting the first-ever delay of the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York.

On the other side of the country, coastal flooding caused by so-called "king tides" rocked San Francisco, California, prompting evacuations and threatening the closure of the airports there as waves as high as 30 feet came rolling in.

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