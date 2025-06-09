Video: Trump's Tumble On Air Force One Leaves Internet In Stitches

Quick Read Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Trump stumbled while boarding Air Force One, heading to Camp David from New Jersey. Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stumbled while boarding the aircraft on the same day. The incident quickly went viral on social media, prompting various user reactions and comparisons.

US President Donald Trump stumbled on the stairs of Air Force One on Sunday (Jun 8) ahead of departure from Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, New Jersey. Trump was heading to Camp David. The tumble has left the internet in stitches, with some comparing it to the incident when ex-president Joe Biden suffered a similar fate.

Not just Mr Trump, Secretary of State Marco Rubio also stumbled as he boarded Air Force One on Sunday.

However, the President recovered quickly, but the video of what could have been a face-planting fall has gone viral on social media platforms.

Also Read | "If You See This...": Greta Thunberg's Last Video Before Israel Stops Ship

"Had this been Biden, there would be Breaking News all over tv media networks rn," one user commented. While another wrote, "The media won't say a thing about his mental acuity."

One X user said, "Donald Trump can't walk up a flight of stairs, he's unfit to be President. ...am I doing it right?"

"Trump stumbles while boarding Air Force One. Joe Biden vibes or maybe characteristics of body double," another said.

"When Biden did this it was wall to wall coverage for days on right wing media and set a narrative. What do you want to bet it won't be mentioned now that Trump has done the same. Human beings trip imagine that," another user wrote.

Watch the video here:

Here's a better angle of Trump's tumble, and it's yummy!! 😂pic.twitter.com/O50aKOI1vU — Sterling (@GreenShades9) June 8, 2025

Trump is in hot water over Los Angeles protests

Mr Trump is currently facing huge backlash over the ongoing protests in Los Angeles over immigration enforcement.

The police and protesters have clashed in separate demonstrations over federal immigration raids in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles police declared several rallies to be "unlawful assemblies", alleging that some protesters threw concrete, bottles and other objects at police.

Several self-driving cars from Alphabet's Waymo were set ablaze on a downtown street on Sunday evening.

"Arrests are being initiated," the police department wrote in a post on social media.