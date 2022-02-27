Video Appears To Capture Russian Panic Over Impending Bank Blockade

Russia Ukraine Crisis: The video appears to be indicative of internal panic sweeping across Russia.

Following an agreement to exclude Russia from the global payments system SWIFT in a tough Western response to the country's invasion of Ukraine, videos circulating online showed hundreds of Russians queuing outside ATMs in a sign of panic.

Civilians were seen waiting in long, twisting lines in an apparent race to stock up on cash before they potentially lose access to international banking infrastructure. The video depicts the queues for ATMs snaking around the building's staircases and stalls, as masses line up to make withdrawals.

The video appears to be indicative of internal panic sweeping across Russia in the wake of a barrage of economic sanctions against the country. NDTV is unable to verify the authenticity of the video.

Exclusion from SWIFT is one of the most disruptive sanctions the West has decided to deploy against Russia as punishment for its sustained attack on its pro-Western neighbour.

On Saturday, as the Russian military stepped up its assault on Ukrainian cities, Western allies sought to cripple the country's banking sector by cutting selected banks from an international system used to transfer money, severely impeding Russia's ability to trade with most of the world.

More than 11,000 financial institutions in over 200 countries use SWIFT, making it the backbone of the international financial transfer system.

According to the national association Rosswift, Russia is the second-largest country following the United States in terms of the number of users, with some 300 Russian financial institutions belonging to the system.

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, targeting cities with weapons strikes and forcing residents to flee for their lives. The UN estimates that the invasion has already created 370,000 Ukrainian refugees in the space of 4 days.