Video: A Boy Always Waved At Ukraine Army Choppers. Then Pilots Gave A Surprise

A Ukrainian helicopter lands on a frontline field where they saw boy waving a flag

In the midst of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the Ukraine army aviation pilots made an unexpected stop to bring joy to a young boy who had been waving the Ukrainian flag at helicopters in the front lines.

The heartwarming encounter was captured in a video posted on Ukraine Defense's official Instagram handle. According to the post, the boy, who lives in the front-line areas, would eagerly wave the Ukraine flag every time he heard a helicopter, showing his support for the army aviation pilots. Touched by his gesture, the pilots decided to surprise him with candy, toys, and food for his family during one of their flights.

The video, taken from the helicopters, shows the boy running around the vast field, proudly waving the Ukrainian flag. Soon, one of the helicopters lands close to him and a pilot jumps out and races to the boy. He hands the young supporter a box of goodies, before getting into the helicopter and taking off.

The video circulating on Instagram has touched the hearts of many.

A user commented, “It's these type of videos, makes me known I support the correct side of history.”

Another wrote, “I am absolutely in awe of the Ukrainian people. Your humanity, compassion and fighting spirit is the stuff of legends. Slava Ukraina.”

“I'm not crying….You're crying,” read a comment.

Someone said, “I love this. Long live Ukraine.”

“I hope he will have a very long life in peace,” another user said.

Recent Russian attacks in Ukraine have caused a number of deaths among civilians as well as responders. Russian missiles hit a building in Kharkiv recently, killing 3 rescuers and injuring 6 others using a tactic called a "double tap," where they hit the same place twice. A drone also hit a 14-story building, killing a 69-year-old woman, reported AP. Despite the attacks, Ukrainian soldiers have intercepted and stopped 11 out of 20 Russian drones. But the attacks have still caused problems, like cutting off power to many people.