Son Crashes Man's TV Interview, Dances To Draw Attention

TV viewers in the US were in for a pleasant surprise when they watched the news of the chief of Germany's central bank stepping down. Bloomberg TV had lined up Jacob Funk Kirkegaard, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund, to discuss the resignation of Jens Weidmann, the president of Bundesbank. As the guest analyzed the economic impact of the resignation, his little son appeared in the background, dancing and jumping and making faces at the camera.

The child made every attempt to bring the focus on him, prompting the TV host to ask Mr Kirkegaard, "Does your son work for the Greek government?" Realising that his son has done something behind his back, Mr Kirkegaard laughed and said children are "very difficult to suppress".

Sharing a video of the incident, a Twitter user wrote, "Impressive job by this young man on Bloomberg TV this morning. Proves what I have always said: Every report about the Bundesbank should include goofy dancing kids in the background."

The clip has received more than 190,000 views so far and some interesting reactions from users.

"That's tough to do - keeping focus while you know something is going on behind you. The joys of working from home. Jacob Funk Kirkegaard this is one for the memory book," said one of them.

Another wrote, "Probably he (the child) is bored and wanna get his dad back, that's exactly the reaction of my nephew when I facetime my sister a bit more than I should."

The pandemic has forced many of us to work from home. And such incidents have been reported from across the world.

In July 2020, a live interview on BBC News was derailed when a child interrupted the discussion, demanding to know from her mother who she was speaking to.