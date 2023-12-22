US Woman Tucks Baby In Her Gown At Graduation Ceremony: 'Worked Hard For This Degree'

Grace Szymchack walked confidently across the stage to collect her degree.

A woman in Michigan in the United States is going viral on social media for attending her convocation ceremony along with her newborn baby. Grace Szymchack had told her school that the baby was due to arrive after her graduation on December 15, but in a turnaround of events, she had to undergo a C-section on December 6, People Magazine said in a report. Ms Szymchack was pursuing a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education at Ferris State University, the outlet further said.

"Annabelle decided to come early on December 6. But I'd worked hard for this degree, and I was determined to walk with the rest of my class," the 24-year-old was quoted as saying by the university on its website.

So, when she confidently walked across the stage to collect her degree with the baby around her arms, the dignitaries stood up and gave her a huge round of applause for showing dedication towards education.

Anabelle was just 10 days old when the graduation ceremony was held.

"My mom, the day before, said, 'Just wear her on you, underneath your gown. No one will notice. It'll be OK'," Ms Szymchack told NBC-affiliate WOOD-TV. "So I just kept her with me."

In a photo from the graduation ceremony, posted on the university website, Ms Szymchack is seen smiling in a matching black cap and gown while her daughter, wrapped in a white blanket, sleeps in a black sling strapped to her chest.

She enrolled in the college, a hub for remote students who want to pursue their education, in 2019, to work toward obtaining her bachelor's degree while still taking care of her family.

She welcomed her daughter Isabelle last year, according to Ferris News.