US Woman Born On Leap Day Gives Birth To Baby On Leap Day

Dr Kai Sun and her husband, Michael Paik, were delighted by Chloe's timely arrival.

A North Carolina doctor, Dr Kai Sun, welcomed a very special delivery on Thursday-her daughter, Chloe, who arrived on the same rare day Dr Sun herself was born: Leap Day.

Dr Sun, an assistant professor and rheumatologist at Duke Health, and her husband, Michael Paik, celebrated the birth of their third child at 5:12 am on February 29th. Though Chloe was three days past her due date of February 26th, she made a grand entrance on a truly unique day. Baby Chloe weighed in at 6 pounds and 13 ounces.

"My husband and I were just saying how cool it would be if she were born on the same day as my birthday. And somehow, it happened," Sun told "Good Morning America" Thursday morning from her hospital bed at Duke University Hospital, where she also works.

Dr Sun said she and her daughter are now both "doing well."

"She was breathing fast initially when she was born, so they took her to the nursery for a little bit to see the paediatrician, but everything checked out, and she's peacefully sleeping," Dr Sun said.

This Leap Day birth holds even more significance for the family as Chloe is also a rainbow baby, a term used for a child born after a miscarriage or infant loss.

"We had a miscarriage almost exactly a year ago, and so that makes her more special," Dr Sun said.

"There were some little things along the way," the doctor added of her pregnancy. "There was some abnormal finding on the initial ultrasound that we were nervous about. And then I had COVID. And I fell on my belly in my third trimester. There are just some small things that happened that made us a little nervous, but everything turned out well in the end."