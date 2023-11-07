US Woman Arrested After Crashing Car Into What She Thought Was Jewish School

According to the Post, the cops called Ms Almaghtheh a "terrorist".

A woman in the United States has been arrested after she allegedly crashed her car into a building she thought was a Jewish school. According to ABC News, the incident took place on Friday in Indiana. The woman, identified as 34-year-old Ruba Almaghtheh, allegedly backed her car into a building associated with Black Hebrew Israelites while adults and children were inside. She slammed the vehicle mistakenly thinking it was a pro-Jewish organisation, police said, adding that no one was injured in the incident.

According to the outlet, Ms Almaghtheh targeted the building, which houses the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge, because she thought she was allegedly offended by a "Hebrew Israelite" symbol out front. However, the Anti-Defamation League said that the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge is in fact an extremist organisation that is anti-Israel.

In the wake of her arrest, the 34-year-old woman allegedly told an officer that she had been watching the news on the Israel-Hamas war and "couldn't breathe anymore," and "referenced her people back in Palestine". Ms Almaghtheh also stated that she had "passed by a couple of times and saw the 'Israel school'," police said. She also told the cops that she "did it on purpose".

According to the New York Post, Ms Almaghtheh was arrested for criminal recklessness. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said that they've informed about the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). The FBI, on the other hand, said that they are aware and working with the police department.

The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis also stated that Safe Indiana, a Jewish community security program, is working with cops to probe the incident. "Safety and security for our community is of the utmost importance, and we are more secure and prepared than ever before," the federation said in a statement.

"Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to (report promptly) to the appropriate authorities," the statement added.

According to the Post, the cops called Ms Almaghtheh a "terrorist" and said that she was arrested on a preliminary charge of criminal recklessness.