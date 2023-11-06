Anthropologist Discovers Real Human Skull In US Antique Store

The Sheriff's office said that the case was not suspicious.

An anthropologist found a real human skull while shopping at a thrift store in Florida. Lee County Sheriff's Office in a Facebook post shared that the shopper, "who happened to be an anthropologist, noticed the skull in the Halloween section and recognized it to be human."

"Based upon the observations of detectives on scene, the skull is believed to be that of a human," the sheriff's office said.

According to a USA Today report, the owner of the North Cleveland Avenue store told deputies that the skull came from a storage unit that was purchased "years prior."

LCSO Captain Anita Iriarte told Newsweek, "This is definitely different," Iriarte said. "We don't usually get a call from an antique store that there's a human skull out on the floor."

After the testing, it was found that it was indeed a real human remains.

"It is our belief that it's a human skull," Iriarte said. The officer told the media outlet that the skull will go through additional testing at the medical examiner's office before being sent to Gainesville for long-term testing to determine where it came from, how old it is and any other details that can be uncovered.

The officer shared that the skull is estimated to be about 75 years old. "What's preliminarily been decided is it's like an archaeological bone," she said. "The skull is estimated to be about 75 years old. There's no noted trauma to the skull. There's nothing that leads them to believe that this skull has been preserved by suspicious means of any sort."