40 Human Skulls, Spinal Cords Found Decorated Around US Man's House, Says FBI

James Nott is being held without bail

The federal bureau of Investigation found human skulls and other human remains decorated around a man's house in Kentucky. The agency found dozens of human remains after the FBI carried out a search warrant at the home of James Nott, 39, in Mt. Washington, just southeast of Louisville, Newsweek reported.

The authorities have linked the case with the nationwide Harvard morgue trafficking scheme, in which a network of individuals was allegedly involved in trafficking human remains stolen from Harvard Medical School's morgue, the Independent reported.

When the FBI asked the man if anyone else was in his home, Nott allegedly replied, "Only my dead friends."

When the FBI searched the house, they found 40 human skulls, spinal cords, femurs, hip bones, and a Harvard Medical School bag, the court records said.

According to federal officials, the man is accused of selling human remains, which he fastened to his bed and furniture as creepy home decor. The man allegedly worked with the ring to buy and sell the bones.

However, Nott has not been charged with crimes connected with the body parts. But he is facing a federal charge of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person due to his status as a convicted felon.

According to WLKY, the man was in contact with a man named Jeremy Pauley in Pennsylvania who possessed human organs and skin. The man also had connections with other people who wanted to sell human remains.

"How much total for the couple and the last video you sent plus the spines?" Pauley allegedly asked Nott, before assuring him he'd get paid.

Pauley was later investigated and he told the officials about the network o body part sellers.

The investigation further revealed that Cedric Lodge, a long-time employee of Harvard Medical School, let buyers come into a mortuary unit at the Ivy League school to pick out parts of corpses to buy, the New York Post reported.

Lodge is now facing federal charges for stealing, selling and shipping the body parts, according to an indictment filed last month in the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The authorities found out about Nott and Pauley through Facebook messages.

Nott is being held without bail, and his arraignment is set for August 4.



